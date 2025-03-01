South Africa reports 3 new cases of mpox

Xinhua) 13:58, March 01, 2025

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- South Africa's National Department of Health on Friday appealed for vigilance as three new cases of mpox were confirmed in the country.

Foster Mohale, spokesperson for the health department, said all three cases were detected in Gauteng Province. "These are the first positive cases of mpox recorded in South Africa this year, after the last case was recorded in September 2024," Mohale noted.

The new cases include a 30-year-old male, who has been diagnosed with the Clade I mpox virus currently circulating in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda. The patient has recently traveled to Uganda.

Two other patients, a 27-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, were diagnosed after the outbreak monitoring team conducted contact tracing.

Mohale said the country's cumulative number of mpox cases has increased from 25 to 28, including three deaths, since the outbreak began in May last year.

The World Health Organization has declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern, calling for a coordinated international response to stop the outbreak and save lives.

South African authorities urged individuals experiencing symptoms of mpox to seek healthcare. Mpox symptoms usually include swollen glands, fever, back pain, and muscle aches.

