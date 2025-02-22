Delegation of Chinese entrepreneurs visits South Africa

February 22, 2025

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of Chinese entrepreneurs visited South Africa from Wednesday to Friday to promote cooperation between businesses of the two countries.

The delegation, led by Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), took the elevation of China-South Africa bilateral ties to an all-round strategic cooperative partnership in the new era as an opportunity to deepen mutual exchanges.

During the visit, Ren engaged in extensive discussions with South African officials and business representatives. He also attended the China-South Africa Economic and Trade Forum, the third China International Supply Chain Expo Promotion Conference, as well as the China-South Africa Business Networking.

The CCPIT chairman introduced China's high-quality development to promote the Chinese path to modernization and its adherence to high-level opening up. He welcomed the South African business community to participate in the third China International Supply Chain Expo to deepen bilateral cooperation in industrial and supply chains.

The enterprises and institutions from both sides have conducted multiple business negotiations and exchanges, achieving fruitful results.

