High-level UN Security Council meeting reaches consensus on revitalizing multilateralism: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 15:29, February 19, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday that participants at a high-level United Nations Security Council meeting agreed that the UN's role is indispensable. In the current situation, its role should be strengthened, not weakened, and its position must be maintained and cannot be replaced.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks after chairing the UN Security Council's high-level meeting on "Practicing multilateralism, reforming and improving global governance."

While the Chinese side put forward four proposals to rejuvenate multilateralism and build a just and rational global governance system, Wang said that all participants agreed that the trend of multilateralism is irreversible, and all countries should support the multilateral system with the United Nations at its core.

Participants agreed that the trend toward unity and progress is unstoppable. Countries are interdependent and have a shared future, Wang said, emphasizing that strong countries should not bully the weak, and a return to "the law of the jungle" approach must be avoided.

Participants also agreed that reforming and improving global governance cannot be delayed, Wang said, stressing the need to enhance the representation of the Global South and ensure that the will and interests of the majority of countries are reflected in the reform process.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)