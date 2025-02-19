Feature: Trains from Qinghai-Xizang Plateau carry herders to fresh horizons

Feb. 18 (Xinhua)

XINING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- On a platform perched high on the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, the train's whistle echoed through the crisp air, heralding its imminent departure. Geru Tseten, his gaze fixed on the distant sky, quickly boarded the train that would carry him to the vibrant towns in the south.

This is the second time in his life the Tibetan herder from northwest China's Qinghai Province has taken a train. His previous trip was made several years ago when he traveled to Xizang for a pilgrimage.

This time, as the Spring Festival holiday ended and a new year began, Geru Tseten joined millions of migrant workers across the country heading toward economic hubs, hoping to improve their circumstances. However, this is Geru Tseten's first experience with such ventures.

For a first-timer, the government support for hiring migrant workers and providing chartered trains was a welcome relief. Geru Tseten decided to venture out after seeing a government-issued hiring flyer and consulting his sister, who works as a waitress in Xining, the capital city of Qinghai. She is traveling with him this time.

"My entire family relied solely on a herd of cattle and sheep for a livelihood, and a weak market price could plunge the entire family into difficulties," Geru Tseten, a high-school graduate, said he decided to seek employment outside his pastoral hometown to increase the family's income.

In China, a large population works as migrant workers, seeking better-paying jobs in cities or thriving towns without settling there permanently. In 2024, the number of rural migrant workers totaled 299.73 million, according to official statistics.

On the chartered train K390, nearly 200 other migrant workers from Qinghai are traveling with Geru Tseten. While China has developed an extensive network of high-speed trains, slower green-painted trains like the K390 offer a more affordable option for train trips.

Qinghai's human resources and social security department provides chartered train services for transporting migrant workers from pastoral areas. In recent years, Qinghai has worked to diversify herders' incomes by encouraging them to seek employment outside their financially struggling pastoral regions. By April last year, 324,600 herders had found work in other areas.

In addition to promoting employment information to job seekers, Qinghai authorities organize large job fairs and arrange chartered trains and buses to transport migrant workers directly to their workplaces.

Geru Tseten scanned his carriage with curiosity, and the 26-year-old Yulha Tsering, wearing a curled hairstyle and smart outfit, caught his attention because the latter struck Geru Tseten as a sophisticated person "who knows the outside world."

Yulha Tsering used to work in Shanghai for three years as a security guard. This year, he traveled with his wife to a different city. He has a plan, "My wife's salary could cover daily expenses, and I'll save mine. After a year of hard work, we will have enough money to open a small diner back at home."

Nearby, Ma Zhongxiao, a veteran welder, patted Geru Tseten on the shoulder in support. "Young people should not fear hardships in any job; they should focus on acquiring skills." Thanks to his exceptional welding abilities, Ma became the head of the workshop, where he worked for 11 years in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

Qinghai's human resources and social security department has also been working to improve the vocational skills of the workforce in agricultural and pastoral regions. The goal is to help low-skilled farmers and herders acquire skills that can lead to rewarding job opportunities.

Since the beginning of the year, 7,571 individuals have received vocational skills training across the province.

As the rumbling train sped over mountains, rivers and wide expanses of fields, Geru Tseten looked out the window. He turned to his sister and said, "This year, let's work hard to earn money. If we put in a few years of effort, we can buy a new house!"

