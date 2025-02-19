China reaffirms support for two-state solution at high-level meeting in Cairo

Xinhua) 09:41, February 19, 2025

CAIRO, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- China reaffirmed its firm support for the two-state solution as the only realistic path to resolving the recurring cycles of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, China's envoy to Egypt and the Arab League said on Monday.

Speaking at the Fourth Meeting of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution held in Cairo, Ambassador Liao Liqiang expressed deep concern over the situation in Gaza and urged the international community to push for full implementation of the ceasefire agreement, according to a statement released by the Chinese embassy.

Liao emphasized that Gaza is an integral part of Palestinian territory and that future arrangements for the enclave should respect the will of the Palestinian people, adhere to international law and UN resolutions, and address the concerns of regional countries.

The meeting discussed the role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and Israel's restrictions on its operations. Liao reiterated China's support for UNRWA's work in post-conflict Gaza, saying any actions targeting or hindering the agency are detrimental to a political settlement.

He called on the international community to utilize platforms like the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution to build consensus and promote a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue.

Egypt's foreign ministry, in a statement after the meeting, reiterated its commitment to the two-state solution, stressing that an independent Palestinian state based on 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital is the only way to achieve lasting peace.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini highlighted the agency's crucial role in maintaining the ceasefire and providing essential services to Palestinian refugees, calling for urgent international support to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process ad interim Sigrid Kaag underscored the importance of a comprehensive political solution.

The meeting brought together representatives from 35 countries and various regional and international organizations.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)