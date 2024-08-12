China to award Medals of Republic, national honorary titles on 75th PRC founding anniversary

Xinhua) 14:25, August 12, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- China will award the Medals of the Republic and national honorary titles, the highest state honors, to some eminent people in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China this year, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

The move aims to honor their outstanding contributions to the building and development of the New China, the statement said.

A proposed list of recommendations has also been released, featuring four nominees for the Medals of the Republic and ten for national honorary titles.

The nominees for the Medals of the Republic include the late missile and rocket expert Wang Yongzhi, a pioneer of China's manned space program; renowned medical scientist Wang Zhenyi; wheat breeding and agricultural strategy expert Li Zhensheng, and veteran war hero Huang Zongde.

The proposed list for national honorary titles includes the late renowned radar expert Wang Xiaomo, prominent jurist Zhang Jinfan, and the late distinguished strategic scientist and geophysicist Huang Danian, among others.

The general public is invited to share their views by Aug. 16, according to the statement.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)