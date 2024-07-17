China's Xudapu nuclear power plant starts construction of new power unit

SHENYANG, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Construction of the No. 2 power unit at the Xudapu Nuclear Power Plant in northeast China's Liaoning Province commenced on Wednesday.

With an installed capacity of 1.29 GW, the No. 2 power unit is the fourth to start construction at the power plant, located in the city of Huludao, and is scheduled to begin operation in 2029.

The power unit will use the third-generation domestically developed pressurized water reactor, boasting improved safety and performance, according to the power plant.

Xudapu is the second nuclear power station in northeast China, a heavy-industry heartland that is accelerating the transition toward clean energy.

With a total investment of 140 billion yuan (about 19.6 billion U.S. dollars), the power plant is designed to have six pressurized water reactors with a combined installed capacity of 7.6 GW. Upon full completion, the plant can generate 54 billion kWh of electricity annually.

The nuclear power plant is invested by China National Nuclear Power Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC). Construction of the first two power units at the nuclear power plant started in 2021. Its third power unit, the No. 1 power unit, began construction in November 2023.

