China renews yellow alert for rainstorms
BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory on Saturday renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms as heavy rainfall is expected in several regions of the country.
From 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday, downpours are expected to hit parts of Guizhou, Hunan, Hubei, Jiangxi, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Zhejiang and Heilongjiang, according to the National Meteorological Center.
Some of these regions will experience short-term heavy rainfall, with hourly precipitation reaching 80 mm or more, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.
Local governments have been urged to make appropriate preparations and inspect the drainage systems in cities, farmlands and fishponds.
China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.
