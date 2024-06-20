Chinese vice premier stresses rural revitalization

Xinhua) 09:33, June 20, 2024

NANJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong has urged efforts to vigorously and effectively advance rural revitalization across the board and make every effort to prevent and mitigate disasters.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in Shandong and Jiangsu from Sunday to Wednesday.

He emphasized the need to resolutely uphold the bottom line of ensuring national food security and forestalling any large-scale relapse into poverty. He also urged efforts to protect and make good use of aquatic germplasm resources, accelerate the innovation of fisheries science and technology, and improve the stable supply capacity of aquatic products.

Liu stressed efforts to vigorously promote the integrated development of urban and rural areas within counties, deepen rural reforms, and enhance the economic development momentum and vitality of counties.

As China has entered the flood season, he urged efforts to prepare for worst-case scenarios, ensure that those in charge have a stronger sense of responsibility, and minimize losses caused by disasters.

