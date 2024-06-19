Germany sees sustained boom in electric cars from China

Xinhua) 08:40, June 19, 2024

BERLIN, June 18 (Xinhua) -- The share of Germany's imports of fully electric cars from China continued to rise and reached 40.9 percent in the first four months of 2024, according to figures published by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) on Tuesday.

Despite a decline of 15.7 percent to 31,500 units due to weak German domestic demand, China remained the most important supplier of all-electric cars to Europe's largest economy. In the same period last year, the share was still around 30 percent.

Germany's total imports of all-electric vehicles fell by 45.3 percent in the months to April, according to the figures. Imports from countries such as the Czech Republic and South Korea saw particularly sharp declines.

Despite clear warnings from industry, the European Union (EU) recently announced higher tariffs on electric cars from China. From July, import taxes are expected to be raised to up to 38.1 percent, which would affect all car manufacturers in China, including German companies producing there.

"This measure further increases the risk of a global trade conflict," said Hildegard Mueller, president of the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), emphasizing the industry's commitment to free and fair trade.

The so-called "countervailing duties" on electric cars imported from China were "not suitable for strengthening the competitiveness of the European automotive industry," Mueller added. "The fact is that we need China to solve global problems."

China remains Germany's most important sales market for cars, as one in three exported cars still went there in the first quarter, according to consulting firm Ernst and Young (EY).

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)