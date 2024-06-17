Home>>
Chinese premier says mutual respect, common ground key to China-Australia ties
(Xinhua) 16:24, June 17, 2024
CANBERRA, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Monday that the most important experience and inspiration drawn from the development of China-Australia relations over the past decade is to uphold mutual respect, seek common ground while shelving differences and mutually beneficial cooperation.
Li made the remarks during his meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
