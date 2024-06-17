China to include Australia in visa-free countries

16:21, June 17, 2024 By CAO DESHENG in Canberra ( Chinadaily.com.cn

The Chinese and Australian national flags in Sydney, Australia. [Photo/Xinhua]

China will include Australia in the list of unilateral visa-free countries, Premier Li Qiang said on Monday.

Li, who is paying an official visit to Australia, made the announcement at a news conference held jointly with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra.

During their talks at the Parliament House, the two leaders welcomed the further increase of people-to-people exchanges and highlighted the important role the exchanges play in deepening the bilateral relationship.

They also welcomed the implementation of arrangements to facilitate exchanges, including reciprocal access to multi-entry visas of up to three to five years' duration for business, tourism, and visiting family members.

