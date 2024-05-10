Vice premier invites more foreign brands to enter China

Xinhua) 20:16, May 10, 2024

SHANGHAI, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing on Friday encouraged more international brands to establish a presence in China and take advantage of the country's development opportunities.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said at the launch ceremony for this year's China Brand Day events that China will work tirelessly to implement opening-up at a high level, continuously expand market access for enterprises, and provide equal footing for both domestic and foreign-invested companies.

China also supports domestic firms in actively participating in cooperation and competition in the global market, and in improving the quality of their products, he said.

He noted that the Chinese government will also intensify law enforcement to ensure fair competition and strengthen the protection of intellectual property rights to create an improved business environment.

