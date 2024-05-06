Chinese premier congratulates Solomon Islands' new PM on assuming office

Xinhua) 20:21, May 06, 2024

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday congratulated Jeremiah Manele on his assuming office as prime minister of the Solomon Islands.

In his congratulatory message, Li said that China and the Solomon Islands are comprehensive strategic partners featuring mutual respect and common development for a new era.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations five years ago, Li said, bilateral ties have developed rapidly, political mutual trust has been continuously deepened, and practical cooperation has yielded fruitful results, becoming a model for South-South cooperation among developing countries.

He added that the Chinese government attaches great importance to its relations with the Solomon Islands and is ready to work with Manele and the new government under his leadership to maintain high-level exchanges, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, enhance friendly exchanges and push for new progress in their comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era so as to benefit the two countries and their people.

