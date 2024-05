Int'l Workers' Day observed across China

Xinhua) 14:59, May 01, 2024

Staff members check the body of a bullet train at a train maintenance workshop in Nanning City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 1, 2024. International Workers' Day is observed annually on May 1. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

A staff member cleans the body of a bullet train at a train maintenance workshop in Nanning City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 1, 2024. International Workers' Day is observed annually on May 1. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

A drone photo taken on May 1, 2024 shows workers of the China Construction Third Bureau Co., Ltd. working at a construction site in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. International Workers' Day is observed annually on May 1. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

