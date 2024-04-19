China unveils national industry standards for managing social organizations

Xinhua) 09:31, April 19, 2024

BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government has unveiled the inaugural set of industry standards for managing social organizations. These standards, which were formulated at the national level, are scheduled to take effect on May 1.

Among the four documents released by the Ministry of Civil Affairs, one focuses on elucidating the fundamental terminology of social organization management. Its objective is to standardize and efficiently execute social organization management, laying the groundwork for subsequent standards in this domain.

The remaining three guidelines are designed to help industry associations, chambers of commerce, academic social groups, and social service agencies in regulating internal governance. Their aim is to elevate management service standards and organizational performance, while also bolstering capabilities for risk prevention and resolution.

