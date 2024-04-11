Chinese premier meets Micronesian president

Xinhua) 08:22, April 11, 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with President of the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) Wesley W. Simina at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with President of the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) Wesley W. Simina in Beijing on Wednesday.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the FSM 35 years ago, bilateral relations have made substantial progress, Li said, adding that China-FSM friendship has been strengthened over the years and cooperation has yielded fruitful results.

China is ready to work with the FSM to take the important consensus reached by the two heads of state as the strategic guidance, carry forward the traditional friendship, deepen political mutual trust, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, deepen the China-FSM comprehensive strategic partnership to deliver more benefits to the two peoples, Li noted.

China has always supported the FSM in safeguarding sovereignty, independence, national unity and territorial integrity and exploring a development path suited to its own national conditions, Li said, noting that China is ready to enhance synergy of development strategies with the FSM, advance cooperation in infrastructure, agriculture, fisheries, health care and other fields under the framework of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, deepen people-to-people exchanges in education, training, cultural tourism and other fields, and better achieve win-win cooperation.

China is willing to work with the FSM to tackle climate change and other global challenges, strengthen coordination and cooperation in international and regional affairs, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries, Li added.

The FSM appreciates China's strong support for the country's economic and social development, Simina said, noting that China's development not only benefits itself but also the world.

The FSM abides by the one-China principle and firmly supports China in safeguarding its core interests and agrees with the building of a human community with a shared future, Simina said, expressing hopes to strengthen cooperation with China in agriculture, fishery, trade, investment, medical care, sports and other fields under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, work together to address climate change, improve the well-being of the two peoples, and contribute to world peace and development.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with President of the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) Wesley W. Simina at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)