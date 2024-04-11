We Are China

Full text: Joint Statement between the People's Republic of China and the Federated States of Micronesia

Xinhua) 08:20, April 11, 2024

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- The People's Republic of China and the Federated States of Micronesia issued a joint statement on Wednesday.

Please see the attachment for the full text of the statement.

Full text: Joint Statement between the People's Republic of China and the Federated States of Micronesia

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)