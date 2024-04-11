Home>>
Full text: Joint Statement between the People's Republic of China and the Federated States of Micronesia
(Xinhua) 08:20, April 11, 2024
BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- The People's Republic of China and the Federated States of Micronesia issued a joint statement on Wednesday.
Please see the attachment for the full text of the statement.
Full text: Joint Statement between the People's Republic of China and the Federated States of Micronesia
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.