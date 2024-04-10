China's top legislator meets Micronesian president

Xinhua) 15:59, April 10, 2024

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with President of the Federated States of Micronesia Wesley W. Simina in Beijing on Wednesday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that China is willing to work with Micronesia to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and continuously enrich the connotation of China-Micronesia comprehensive strategic partnership.

Zhao added that the NPC is willing to strengthen friendly exchanges with the Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia and provide legal guarantees for bilateral practical cooperation.

Noting that both China and Micronesia are Global South countries, Zhao said China is ready to work with Micronesia and other Pacific island countries to jointly build an even closer community with a shared future.

Simina said Micronesia firmly upholds the one-China principle, commends the global initiatives proposed by China, and is willing to deepen exchanges between the legislative bodies and strengthen practical cooperation in various fields with China to inject new impetus into the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership based on mutual respect and common development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)