Micronesian president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing

Xinhua) 14:55, April 10, 2024

President of the Federated States of Micronesia Wesley W. Simina lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, April 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

