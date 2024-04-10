Home>>
Micronesian president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing
(Xinhua) 14:55, April 10, 2024
President of the Federated States of Micronesia Wesley W. Simina lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, April 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, Micronesia to elevate ties
- Xi says China to cooperate with Micronesia on infrastructure, climate change
- Micronesian president to visit China
- Chinese president's special envoy to attend inauguration ceremony of Micronesian president
- Micronesian president vows to promote in-depth relations with China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.