China's top legislator holds talks with Bahamian parliament leaders

Xinhua) 08:56, April 10, 2024

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, holds talks with Speaker of the House of Assembly Patricia Deveaux and President of the Senate Julie LaShell Adderley of the Bahamian parliament at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, China's top legislator, held talks with Speaker of the House of Assembly Patricia Deveaux and President of the Senate Julie LaShell Adderley of the Bahamian parliament in Beijing on Tuesday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that bilateral relations have made great progress since the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the Bahamas 27 years ago, with the continuous expansion of practical cooperation, increasingly close people-to-people exchanges, and mutual understanding and support on issues related to the two countries' core interests and major concerns.

China is willing to work with the Bahamas to deepen cooperation in various fields and accelerate the development of bilateral relations to bring increased benefits to the two countries and peoples, Zhao said.

Zhao noted that China has a high appreciation for the Bahamas' firm adherence to the one-China principle, which is the political cornerstone of friendly relations between the two countries and an important prerequisite for the deepening and expansion of practical bilateral cooperation.

"We welcome the Bahamas to join the Belt and Road Initiative at an early date to open broader space for mutually beneficial cooperation and common development," Zhao said, also expressing the hope that the Bahamas would join the "three global initiatives" and work with China to contribute to world peace, stability, development and prosperity.

China understands and supports the special concerns of small island countries related to the issue of climate change, and stands ready to strengthen communication and coordination with the Bahamas in addressing climate change, Zhao said.

He stressed that exchanges between legislative bodies are an important part of bilateral relations. The NPC of China is willing to strengthen friendly exchanges at various levels and in various fields with the House of Assembly and Senate of the Bahamian parliament, exchange experience in governance, and deepen friendship and cooperation.

"We will give full play to the functions and roles of legislative bodies, create a sound legal environment for the two countries to strengthen trade and investment cooperation and expand personnel exchanges, strengthen coordination and cooperation within multilateral frameworks such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries," Zhao said.

Deveaux and Adderley said that the Bahamas adheres firmly to the one-China principle and admires the great achievements of the Chinese people.

They thanked China for the selfless assistance it has provided for the Bahamas' economic and social development, and said that the Bahamian parliament's House of Assembly and Senate are willing to strengthen exchanges with the NPC of China and contribute to promoting bilateral cooperation in fields such as the economy, trade, culture and legislation.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, poses for pictures with Speaker of the House of Assembly Patricia Deveaux at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 9, 2024. Zhao held talks with Speaker of the House of Assembly Patricia Deveaux and President of the Senate Julie LaShell Adderley of the Bahamian parliament in Beijing on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, poses for pictures with President of the Senate Julie LaShell Adderley of the Bahamian parliament at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 9, 2024. Zhao held talks with Speaker of the House of Assembly Patricia Deveaux and President of the Senate Julie LaShell Adderley of the Bahamian parliament in Beijing on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)