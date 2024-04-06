We Are China

SpaceX launches 23 more Starlink internet satellites into space

Xinhua) 09:33, April 06, 2024

LOS ANGELES, April 5 (Xinhua) -- U.S. private space company SpaceX launched 23 more Starlink satellites into orbit on Friday.

The satellites were launched aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, according to SpaceX.

Falcon 9's first stage landed on the "A Shortfall of Gravitas" droneship, which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the company.

SpaceX later confirmed the deployment of the 23 satellites.

Starlink will deliver high-speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive or completely unavailable, according to SpaceX.

