China's high-quality development to inject strong impetus into global economic recovery: top legislator

Xinhua) 11:33, March 28, 2024

BOAO, Hainan, March 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator said Thursday that China is advancing Chinese-style modernization on all fronts through high-quality development, which will inject strong impetus into global economic recovery and provide more opportunities for the development of all countries, especially neighboring Asian countries.

The Chinese economy expanded 5.2 percent year on year in 2023, and the growth target this year is about 5 percent, which continues to take the lead among major economies in the world, said Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.

Zhao made the remarks in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)