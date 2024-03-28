Home>>
China to build first-class investment environment: top legislator
(Xinhua) 11:26, March 28, 2024
BOAO, Hainan, March 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji said Thursday that China will proactively dock with high-standard international economic and trade rules and build a first-class investment environment.
Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024.
