China to build first-class investment environment: top legislator

Xinhua) 11:26, March 28, 2024

BOAO, Hainan, March 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji said Thursday that China will proactively dock with high-standard international economic and trade rules and build a first-class investment environment.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)