China announces reserve requirement ratio cut

Xinhua) 16:13, January 24, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank will cut the reserve requirement ratio for financial institutions by 0.5 percentage points from Feb. 5, said Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, Wednesday.

