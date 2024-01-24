Home>>
China announces reserve requirement ratio cut
(Xinhua) 16:13, January 24, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank will cut the reserve requirement ratio for financial institutions by 0.5 percentage points from Feb. 5, said Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, Wednesday.
