China, Jamaica highlight fruits of bilateral cooperation

Xinhua) 13:36, January 22, 2024

KINGSTON, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Jamaican Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith highlighted fruitful results of bilateral cooperation during their meeting in the Jamaican capital of Kingston on Saturday.

Johnson Smith expressed her pleasure to receive the Chinese foreign minister at Jamaica's new foreign ministry building, one of China's aid projects in the country. Noting that Jamaica is the first English-speaking Caribbean country to support the one-China principle and has since adhered to this position, she said Jamaica is proud of this tradition and will continue to unswervingly stick to the one-China principle.

Johnson Smith said the two countries enjoy solid mutual political trust, highly compatible ideas, mutually beneficial cooperation, and active people-to-people exchanges, yielding fruitful results in their strategic partnership.

She thanked China for providing valuable support to Jamaica's economic development and improvement of people's livelihood, and for helping Jamaica successfully fight the pandemic.

Jamaica values China's experience in governance and has been strengthening economic development planning and striving to eliminate poverty, Johnson Smith said, adding that her country looks forward to expanding bilateral cooperation in infrastructure, economy and trade, agriculture, education, science and technology, while developing a strong strategic partnership between the two countries.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China and Jamaica are geographically far apart, but have a long history of friendly exchanges. It has been 170 years since Chinese migrants first arrived in Jamaica.

Jamaica is one of the first Caribbean countries to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China and the first Caribbean country to establish a strategic partnership with China. China appreciates the correct decision made by Jamaica, its unwavering friendship with China, and its firm support for China in safeguarding core interests, Wang noted.

Strategic partnership means mutual trust and mutual support. China and Jamaica respect each other and treat each other as equals. Their bilateral relations have achieved a historic leap, and their friendly cooperation has achieved fruitful results, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples, said Wang.

History has proved and will continue to prove that the China-Jamaica friendship is in line with the fundamental and long-term interests of both countries, Wang said, adding that China is willing to continue to support Jamaica in accelerating national development and revitalization, to write a new chapter of the China-Jamaica friendship as well as make new achievements in bilateral win-win cooperation.

Wang stressed that China adheres to the path of peaceful development, practices genuine multilateralism, and promotes the political settlement of hot-spot issues, making it a major country with the best record in peace and security.

In a world lacking fairness and full of injustice, China will always stand on the side of fairness and justice, support the cause of the vast developing countries, in particular small and medium-sized countries. China supports the Caribbean countries in their efforts to unite for development and advance regional integration, Wang said.

China is willing to jointly implement a series of important global initiatives proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping with Caribbean countries, promoting a high-level China-Jamaica comprehensive partnership featuring mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and common development, he added.

Johnson Smith stated that Jamaica fully agrees with the concept of peaceful diplomacy, highly appreciates China's role as a major country, supports and will actively participate in a series of Chinese global initiatives, and stands ready to make more achievements in the relationship between Caribbean countries and China.

