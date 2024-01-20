Home>>
Cold wave to sweep across China
(Xinhua) 10:11, January 20, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- The first cold snap of 2024 will hit a large area of China from Saturday to next Tuesday, bringing gales and intense snowfall, the national observatory said on Friday.
The cold wave will sweep across the country's central and eastern regions, bringing drastic temperature drops of up to 14 degrees Celsius and ending an unseasonably warm period, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) has forecast.
Heavy snow and blizzards will also hit a large part of south China from Sunday to Monday.
The NMC issued a blue alert for a cold wave on Friday evening and advised affected regions to brace for bad weather.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Rembrandt works on display in Beijing
- Cold wave sweeps across China
- China renews forecast for Typhoon Koppu
- Cold front to hit N China
- Smog to smother north and east China
- Sudden huge waves rush to tourists watching Qiantang tidal
- China's meteorological authority launches air pollution forecasts
- Rain to ease in south, heat to remain in central China
- Gorgeous long-exposure photos of golden wave (6)
- Gorgeous long-exposure photos of golden wave (10)
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.