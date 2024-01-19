Home>>
China detains 109,000 suspects for jeopardizing border control
(Xinhua) 10:36, January 19, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- More than 109,000 suspects were seized in over 58,000 criminal cases jeopardizing border control in 2023, China's National Immigration Administration (NIA) said Thursday.
A total of 35,000 illegal border crossings and about 32,000 people on suspicion of cross-border fraud and gambling were intercepted in 2023, the NIA said in a press release.
More than 80,000 pieces of firearms and explosives were found at border ports, together with 8.5 tonnes of narcotics, as well as smuggled goods worth more than 760 million yuan (106.74 million U.S. dollars), the statement said.
