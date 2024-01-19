China-Russia relations thriving in all fields: Russian FM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) answers questions during his annual press conference in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 18, 2024. Russia and China have established extensive high-level cooperation mechanisms, and bilateral cooperation is being strengthened in all fields, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday. Taking economic cooperation as an example, the minister said the bilateral trade volume between Russia and China exceeded the set target of 200 billion U.S. dollars in 2023. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

MOSCOW, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Russia and China have established extensive high-level cooperation mechanisms, and bilateral cooperation is being strengthened in all fields, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday.

Lavrov reflected on Russia-China cooperation while answering a question from Xinhua during his annual press conference.

Praising various mechanisms of the cooperation between the two countries, Lavrov said the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era serves as an effective structure that facilitates close coordination on mutually beneficial cooperation projects.

Taking economic cooperation as an example, the minister said the bilateral trade volume between Russia and China exceeded the set target of 200 billion U.S. dollars in 2023. "This trend will continue," he added.

Lavrov further noted that Russia and China are strengthening bilateral ties in the cultural and education sectors. Several events have already been scheduled for 2024, providing opportunities for dialogues at various levels and fostering the development of bilateral ties.

