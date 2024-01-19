Ukraine mulls resuming air traffic from Kiev, Lviv: official

KIEV, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine is considering resuming air traffic from Kiev and the western city of Lviv, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported Thursday, citing deputy head of the presidential office Rostyslav Shurma.

"We are working very intensively to restore air traffic in Ukraine ... We will definitely do our utmost to implement this," Shurma said.

The air traffic is a fundamentally important element of Ukraine's business and investment activities, the official stressed, without giving an estimated timeline for lifting the restrictions for flights in the Ukrainian airspace.

The renewal of air traffic over Ukraine would depend on Ukraine's ability to ensure the physical safety of flights and the decisions of international partners, independent regulators, and insurance companies, Shurma said.

Ukraine closed its airspace for civilian aircraft on Feb. 24, 2022, due to the conflict with Russia.

