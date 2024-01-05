Workers advance exploration of shale oilfield to ensure energy production and supply in Daqing

Xinhua) 08:21, January 05, 2024

A worker of the No. 1205 Drilling Team works at an oil drilling platform in Daqing Oilfield in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2024. Workers of Daqing Oilfield have been working amid severe cold as they advance the exploration of the shale oilfield to ensure energy production and supply. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 4, 2024 shows a demonstration zone of a major shale oilfield at Daqing Oilfield in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Workers of Daqing Oilfield have been working amid severe cold as they advance the exploration of the shale oilfield to ensure energy production and supply. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A worker of the No. 1205 Drilling Team conducts maintenance work at an oil drilling platform in Daqing Oilfield in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2024. Workers of Daqing Oilfield have been working amid severe cold as they advance the exploration of the shale oilfield to ensure energy production and supply. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A worker of the No. 1205 Drilling Team prepares to work at an oil drilling platform in Daqing Oilfield in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2024. Workers of Daqing Oilfield have been working amid severe cold as they advance the exploration of the shale oilfield to ensure energy production and supply. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

