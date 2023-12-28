Annual production of China's Daqing Oilfield exceeds 40 mln tonnes of oil equivalent

Xinhua) 15:10, December 28, 2023

HARBIN, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- Daqing Oilfield, China's largest onshore oilfield, announced Thursday that its oil and gas production at home and abroad had exceeded 40 million tonnes of oil equivalent this year.

For 21 consecutive years, from 2003 to 2023, its annual oil and gas production has stood above the 40-million-tonne mark.

The figure included 30.04 million tonnes of crude oil and 5.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas, according to Daqing Oilfield, a subsidiary of the China National Petroleum Corporation.

The crude oil output was above the 30-million-tonne level for nine consecutive years and that of natural gas witnessed growth for 13 straight years, the company said.

To stabilize oil output and increase gas output, Daqing Oilfield has beefed up exploration, improved oil production efficiency and expanded natural gas production capacity this year.

Daqing Oilfield has also been making an effort to develop the new energy sector, with electricity generated from new energy expected to reach 388 million kWh this year.

Daqing Oilfield, discovered in 1959, is China's largest oil production base. Located in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang, the oilfield has made a significant contribution to China's modern petroleum industry.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)