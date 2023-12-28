China moves to promote mental health for all

December 28, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- In a primary school classroom, a group of students stood on a piece of fabric, attempting to flip it over while staying on it. This activity was part of a mental health class at Guangzhou Tianhe No.1 Primary School in south China's Guangdong Province.

Throughout the activity, the students experienced various emotions such as excitement, frustration and exhilaration. Guided by a mental health teacher, they learned about unity, teamwork, and selflessness.

Mental health education has now become mandatory in some Chinese primary and middle schools, while the majority of schools in the country provide mental health services.

By 2021, approximately 92.4 percent of primary schools and 95 percent of junior middle schools in China had either full-time or part-time mental health teachers, according to the State Council's work report on promoting mental health submitted on Tuesday to an ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress for deliberation.

Beyond the school environment, promoting mental well-being is a significant focus for Chinese society as a whole. Efforts are underway to involve more private entities in providing psychological counseling services to both urban and rural communities.

Local government departments have integrated psychological support and crisis intervention into their emergency plans as per legal requirements.

For instance, after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit the Bonan-Dongxiang-Salar Autonomous County of Jishishan in northwest China's Gansu Province last week, the provincial education bureau promptly assembled a team of psychological experts and set up 14 hotlines for psychological assistance to help those affected by the earthquake.

In recent years, the central authorities invested 10.6 billion yuan (about 1.48 billion U.S. dollars) in building and rebuilding over 540 medical institutions, and equipping over 600 medical centers with basic medical facilities for treating mental health conditions.

China has attached great importance to the training of psychiatrists. The country boasts 202 standardized training bases for resident psychiatrists, with 11,000 psychiatrists having received training through these facilities, according to the report.

While progress has been made in advancing mental health initiatives, challenges persist in China. The country does not have a national psychological assistance hotline and is faced with a shortage of psychiatrists, while current investment in mental health undertakings is insufficient.

To tackle these issues, the State Council has pledged efforts to establish a national psychological assistance hotline and strengthen mental health services for children and teenagers.

Additionally, the State Council proposed refining policies aimed at broadening career development opportunities for mental health professionals and providing them with more care and benefits.

