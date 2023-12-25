China's wearable device shipments up 7.5 pct in Q3: report

Xinhua) 10:15, December 25, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's shipments of wearable devices went up 7.5 percent year on year to reach 34.7 million units in the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, according to an industry report published by global market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC).

In the July-September period, China shipped 19.24 million units of ear-worn devices, an expansion of 9.8 percent year on year, the IDC said.

Shipments of smartwatches in the Chinese market rose 5.5 percent year on year to 11.4 million units, while that of wristbands increased by 2.2 percent year on year to 3.98 million units.

The overall wearable devices market in China has registered stable recovery, said the IDC.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)