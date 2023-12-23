Morocco, Indonesia ink deal to establish strategic partnership

RABAT, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Morocco and Indonesia reached on Friday an agreement to establish a bilateral strategic partnership, said a ministry statement.

Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita and his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) following their talks in Rabat, according to a statement on the Moroccan Foreign Ministry's website.

The MoU aims to expand cooperation across fields, with a focus on security, economic partnership, culture, science and technology.

Speaking to reporters after the signing ceremony, Bourita lauded the bilateral relations as strong and exceptional, and stressed the necessity of bringing the partnership to full implementation.

For her part, Marsudi said Indonesia is a "reliable partner of Morocco," adding that "the strategic partnership will strengthen bilateral ties for greater cooperation between Morocco and Indonesia."

