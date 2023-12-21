Quake relief worth over 40 mln yuan raised by All-China Women's Federation

Xinhua) 10:23, December 21, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- The All-China Women's Federation (ACWF) said Wednesday that it has raised funds and gathered relief supplies worth a total of 43.47 million yuan (about 6.13 million U.S. dollars) for the quake-hit regions in northwest China.

The first batch of relief supplies, which include 2,000 cotton overcoats and 500 packages of necessities especially for women, has been sent to the affected regions, the ACWF said in a press release.

The ACWF has also mobilized its staff and volunteers to aid rescue and relief efforts, according to the press release.

The National Ethnic Affairs Commission has also allocated 1 million yuan to the quake-hit regions.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted a county in northwest China's Gansu Province at 11:59 p.m. Monday. As of Wednesday morning, the death toll stood at 131 -- 113 people in Gansu and 18 in neighboring Qinghai -- with hundreds injured.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)