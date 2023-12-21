Power transmission lines maintained in Shennongjia to alleviate snow impacts

Xinhua) 08:29, December 21, 2023

Staff members of local power supply company patrol for maintenance of power transmission lines in Shennongjia Forestry District, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 19, 2023. Maintenance works of power transmission lines in Shennongjia forest district have been conducted to alleviate impacts inflicted by snowfall and other freezing conditions. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Staff members of local power supply company patrol for maintenance of power transmission lines in Shennongjia Forestry District, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 19, 2023. Maintenance works of power transmission lines in Shennongjia forest district have been conducted to alleviate impacts inflicted by snowfall and other freezing conditions. (Photo by Du Zixuan/Xinhua)

Staff members of local power supply company patrol for maintenance of power transmission lines in Shennongjia Forestry District, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 19, 2023. Maintenance works of power transmission lines in Shennongjia forest district have been conducted to alleviate impacts inflicted by snowfall and other freezing conditions. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Staff members of local power supply company inspect power transmission lines in Shennongjia Forestry District, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 19, 2023. Maintenance works of power transmission lines in Shennongjia forest district have been conducted to alleviate impacts inflicted by snowfall and other freezing conditions. (Photo by Du Zixuan/Xinhua)

Staff members of local power supply company inspect power transmission lines in Shennongjia Forestry District, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 19, 2023. Maintenance works of power transmission lines in Shennongjia forest district have been conducted to alleviate impacts inflicted by snowfall and other freezing conditions. (Photo by Du Zixuan/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)