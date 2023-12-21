Power transmission lines maintained in Shennongjia to alleviate snow impacts
Staff members of local power supply company patrol for maintenance of power transmission lines in Shennongjia Forestry District, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 19, 2023. Maintenance works of power transmission lines in Shennongjia forest district have been conducted to alleviate impacts inflicted by snowfall and other freezing conditions. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
