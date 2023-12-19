China conducts nationwide sample survey on food waste

Xinhua) 11:01, December 19, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- China has started an inaugural nationwide sample survey on food waste in its continued efforts to fight against food waste.

In a circular jointly published online on Monday by the National Development and Reform Commission, China's top economic planner, and the Ministry of Commerce, the two government departments said that by analyzing existing problems through the survey, targeted policy measures can be proposed and supervision and management regarding food waste can be strengthened, so that the work regarding anti-food waste can be deepened.

According to the circular, the inaugural survey that has started in 2023 will cover around 30 cities above the prefecture-level in each provincial-level region across the country, with the survey work due to be completed before Jan. 10, 2024. The inaugural survey will cover mainly operators of catering businesses as well as residents.

By 2025, the survey will be further expanded to cover around 100 cities above the prefecture-level, while some regions are also encouraged to extend the survey to counties, according to the circular.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)