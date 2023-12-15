China's power generation grows faster in November

Xinhua) 13:34, December 15, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's power generation grew at a faster pace of 8.4 percent in November, up from October's 5.2-percent rise, official data showed Friday.

A breakdown of the data revealed growth in the output of thermal power, hydropower, and solar power which went up by 6.3 percent, 5.4 percent, and 35.4 percent year on year, respectively, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The output of wind power reversed a downward trend, rising 26.6 percent last month compared with a year earlier. Nuclear power output decreased by 2.4 percent year on year.

In the first 11 months of 2023, the country's power generation expanded 4.8 percent from a year earlier to reach about 8.07 trillion kilowatt-hours.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)