China's retail sales up 10.1 pct in November

Xinhua) 10:40, December 15, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's retail sales of consumer goods, a major indicator of the country's consumption strength, climbed 10.1 percent year on year in November, official data showed Friday.

The growth pace accelerated from a rise of 7.6 percent registered in October, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Total retail sales of consumer goods topped 42.79 trillion yuan (about 6.03 trillion U.S. dollars) in the January-November period, up 7.2 percent from one year earlier, according to the NBS.

