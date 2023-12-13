Ukrainian president visits Norway

Xinhua) 20:18, December 13, 2023

OSLO, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Oslo to pay a visit to Norway on Wednesday, the Norwegian government said in a statement.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store will meet with Zelensky to discuss various topics, including Norway's further support to Ukraine.

"I am pleased to have the opportunity to welcome Volodymyr Zelensky to Norway. I look forward to our constructive talk," said Store in the statement, noting that Norway will continue to provide targeted and long-term support to assist Ukraine.

Zelensky will also attend a Nordic summit to be held in Oslo the same day, which will be attended by Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and hosted by Store.

