China's roads, waterways investment increases in first 10 months

Xinhua) 13:54, December 11, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Fixed-asset investment (FAI) in China's road and waterway transport networks expanded in the first 10 months of this year, official data showed.

The combined FAI in roads and waterways stood at 2.57 trillion yuan (about 361.35 billion U.S. dollars), up 4.1 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Transport.

In breakdown, FAI in roads went up 2.9 percent year on year to 2.4 trillion yuan, while that in waterways jumped 25.8 percent compared with one year earlier to 163.12 billion yuan.

In the January-October period, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region led the expansion of road FAI among provincial-level regions with year-on-year growth of 76.4 percent. Waterway FAI rose the most in northeast China's Liaoning Province, reaching 347.7 percent.

