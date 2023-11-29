China to expand rehabilitation services for disabled people

Xinhua) 14:46, November 29, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- China has pledged an initiative to establish a network of rehabilitation service centers across the country for people with disabilities, aiming to enhance support for this group.

According to a plan issued by the China Disabled Persons' Federation, in 2024, every provincial-level region must set up at least one service center for each category of disabled people. The initiative is set to expand further in 2025, with more rehabilitation service centers established nationwide.

The service centers will focus on offering various types of assistance, including training in rehabilitation knowledge and skills as well as providing psychological counseling, for individuals with visual, auditory, physical, intellectual and mental disabilities, the plan noted.

It specified that the centers should regularly recruit individuals willing to receive the services. Additionally, those who sign up for the centers will receive follow-up services such as guidance and assistance in home-based rehabilitation and caregiving.

The initiative will be conducive to fostering confidence and independence among disabled people, according to the plan.

