China announces winners of journalism awards related to people's congresses

Xinhua) 10:11, November 28, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature on Monday announced the winners of the 31st China people's congresses journalism awards.

This year's awards recognized 304 news entries from media outlets across the nation.

The award-winning works covered topics including whole-process people's democracy, progress in the work of the National People's Congress, and the innovative practices of the local people's congresses and their deputies.

