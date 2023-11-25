Home>>
Chinese FM to attend China-Japan-ROK trilateral meeting
(Xinhua) 13:28, November 25, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will attend the trilateral foreign ministers' meeting between China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (ROK) in Busan, ROK on Nov. 26, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Saturday.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liu Ning)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese premier, Pakistani PM pledge to enhance ties over phone
- "Five Eyes" should focus on addressing own urgent governance issues: Chinese embassy
- Chinese wisdom contributes to construction of community with shared future: Lin Songtian
- China serves as decisive driver of dynamic catch-up process in changing world: German study
- Xi extends condolences to Modi over COVID-19 pandemic in India
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.