UN chief welcomes Israel-Hamas hostage deal

Xinhua) 13:18, November 23, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the agreement reached by Israel and Hamas on the release of hostages, with the mediation of Qatar supported by Egypt and the United States, said his spokesman on Wednesday.

"This is an important step in the right direction. But much more needs to be done," said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for Guterres.

The United Nations will mobilize all its capacities to support the implementation of the agreement and maximize its positive impact on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, said the spokesman.

