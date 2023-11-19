5.0-magnitude quake hits southeast of Honshu, Japan -- GFZ

Xinhua) 16:04, November 19, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted southeast of Honshu, Japan at 0635 GMT on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 30.71 degrees north latitude and 142.10 degrees east longitude.

