Pakistan, Russia agree to strengthen collaborative efforts to combat terrorism

Xinhua) 22:18, November 18, 2023

ISLAMABAD, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan and Russia have agreed to strengthen collaborative efforts to effectively combat terrorism at a meeting, the Pakistani foreign office said in a statement.

The 10th meeting of the Pakistan-Russia joint working group on combating international terrorism and other challenges to security, held here on Friday, was presided over by Pakistani caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Vershinin, the statement added.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed global and regional terrorist threats, with a particular focus on the situations in Afghanistan, Central and South Asia, and North Africa, the statement said.

Both sides outlined their respective national strategies and measures in combating terrorism, sharing experiences and best practices, and highlighting the importance of national efforts in the broader fight against terrorism.

The discussions also covered enhancing cooperation in multilateral forums, such as the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the two sides resolved to work together in combating the financing of terrorism and in other key areas of counter-terrorism.

The officials also addressed various forms of radicalization, the spread of terrorist ideologies, and the misuse of information and communication technologies for terrorist purposes, and agreed on the need for comprehensive strategies to counter these challenges.

