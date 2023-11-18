Home>>
Russia's economy to grow over 3 in 2023: Putin
(Xinhua) 03:26, November 18, 2023
MOSCOW, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Russian economy will grow by over 3 percent in 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday during his speech at the St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum.
"Just yesterday, the head of the government (Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin) proudly announced that our economy has grown by 5.5 percent over the past month, and this year it will be over 3 percent," he said.
Putin noted that previously there were more cautious economic growth forecasts such as 2.7 percent, 2.5 percent, or 2.8 percent, however it is now possible to say with certainty that the growth would be more than 3 percent.
