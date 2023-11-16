New batch of China-donated quake relief arrives in Afghanistan's Herat

Xinhua) 21:46, November 16, 2023

HERAT, Afghanistan, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- A total of 41 containers of China-donated quake-relief supplies arrived in west Afghanistan's Herat province on Thursday.

The aid including food, tents, folding beds and jackets is expected to help the quake-affected residents in Herat survive the harsh winter.

"These donations will be distributed to the quake-affected victims and the poor. This aid is more valuable than anything," said Kefayatullah Haqqani, head of Herat's financial authorities.

The first batch of quake-relief supplies donated by the Chinese government was handed over to the Afghan side on Oct. 15.

Two 6.2-magnitude quakes shook west Afghanistan on Oct. 7, killing more than 2,400 people and destroying thousands of houses. Another 6.3-magnitude earthquake jolted the same region on Oct. 11.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Xian Jiangnan)